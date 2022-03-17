RMAFC probes Lagos State’s oil production status

Kogi, Anambra join 13% derivation beneficiaries

Authorities at the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation Commission (RMAFC) are probing oil production claims by of Lagos state, a top official working for the Commission hinted this medium. The probe, which is being handled by the Oil and Gas Committee of RMAFC, is on the heels of disputed information provided by Lagos State Government to the revenue commission in respect of the state’s position as an oil producing state. In 2016, Lagos State was the first in the league of states to discover oil in commercial quantity, thus making it a member of oil producing states.

In 2016, Yinka Folawiyo Petroleum Company Limited, a wholly-owned indigenous firm and operator of the OML 113 offshore Lagos,

commencement of production of crude oil from the field. Other partners are New Age Exploration Nigeria Limited, EER (Colobus) NigeriaLimited, PanPetroleum (Panoro Energy) Aje Limited and PR Oil & Gas Nigeria Limited. Six years down the line, the state is yet to benefit from 13 per cent derivation fund, a percentage of allocation accruing to oil producing communities through the state governments as enshrined in Section 162, Sub-section 2 of theNigerianConstitution. WhileKogiandAnambra states, two states notified of their oil producing states status last year by Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, are now partaking in the sharing of 13 per cent derivation funds, Lagos, which by virtue of its oil deposit discovery in 2016, is yet to get the revenue commission’s boarding pass to partake in the sharing of 13 per cent derivation fund.

Speaking to New Telegraph on the update, an official of the commission knowledgeable about the issue blamed the state. “Lagosisplayinghideand seek game. They are making profit as oil producing state but don’t want to come clean. Theircaseisbeinginvestigated by oil and gas committee of the Commission. “Wait for the outcome of the committee’s investigation”, said the commission’s official, who pleaded not to be quoted. When New Telegraph asked about the status of Kogi and Anambra states, the latest addition to oil producing states, he said: “It is Kogi and Anambra states that are now added to states receiving 13 per cent oil derivation.

Lagos is not included due to some irreconcilable differences,” he added. Outside of statutory monthly allocation that goes to each state as share of revenue allocation from the federation account, oil producing states get an extra 13 per cent derivation fund. The extra fund enshrined in Nigeria’s constitution is meant to take care of effects of degradation suffered by oil-producing communities.

The provision is contained in Section 162, Subsection 2 of the Nigerian Constitution. Last year, the commission in a formal letter sent to Kogi and Anambra state government respectively, pronounced the two states as oil producing states, saying the two states stand to benefit from the 13 per cent derivation fund.

