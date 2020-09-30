RMAFC seeks redress of faulty federal allocation data on Ebonyi

Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), yesterday said the data generated for sharing monthly federal allocation to Ebonyi State was faulty. The commission noted that all the indices used in sharing the monthly allocation which included population size, school enrollment, economic viability among others were totally wrong and should be corrected. It explained that it was why it visited the state with a view to correcting the indices and the data which had put the state at disadvantage position.

A Federal Commissioner and leader of the RMAFC team to Ebonyi State, Phillip Ajayi disclosed this during a courtesy call on Governor Dave Umahi, saying that the data collated during the 2018 verification had put Ebonyi on a disadvantaged position. Ajayi said that they were in the state for sensitization and advocacy on requirements for the exercise on revenue allocation formula.

“We are here because the previous exercise for 2018 was faulty and Irregularities were discovered in the process. “So, people will be educated and we want integrity in the data verification to be beneficial to the state government and the commission,”Ajayi said.

In his response, Umahi requested the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission to consider the state for enhancement and increase of revenue allocation to the state. Umahi, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe at Old Government House Abakaliki said their expectation was that the commission would get it right this time as the default was not caused by the state. The governor promised that state ministries, departments and agencies would work with the commission to enhance the integrity, execution of the state’s verification exercise for development. Umahi said: “We feel completely shortchanged and terribly bad for receiving such least allocation from federal resources. “Thisisbecausepeopleare not exposed to our landmark. “So we deserve more and qualified to take more than we are given from the allocation.”

