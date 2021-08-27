RMAFC sensitises stakeholders to vertical revenue allocation formula in Bauchi

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) on Monday in Bauchi sensitised critical stakeholders in the state to the review of the vertical revenue allocation formula. The Federal Commissioner in Charge of Bauchi and Gombe states in the commission, Mohammed Kabir Usman, said the sensitisation programme was to enlighten all major stakeholders particularly the states and local governments on the need to participate and make relevant contributions to the process of the review. Usman said the exercise will assist the commission to come up with a just, fair, equitable and acceptable Revenue Allocation Formula for the county.

He said: “The conduct of this sensitisation program became necessary because the political structure of the country has since changed with the creation of six additional states in 1996, which brought the number of states to 36. “Correspondingly, the number of Local Government Councils also increased from 589 to 774. Various interest groups are yearnings for the review particularly, the State Governments, and therefore I want you to use this opportunity to contribute positively towards ensuring the success of the review.”

He said the sensitisation exercise has been designed to enlist the interests of stakeholders through interaction at various levels in order to get informed and make useful inputs that can provide a workable template to assist the commission in its task of evolving and bequeathing to the nation a fair, just and equitable new revenue sharing formula. According to him, one of the constitutional functions of the RMAFC is to review from time to time, the revenue allocation formula and principles in operation to ensure conformity with changing realities.

Usman reiterated that the RMAFC is greatly desirous to provide within the shortest time possible, a generally acceptable new Revenue sharing formula which will meet the yearnings and expectations of the three tiers of government for the benefit of the citizenry. Speaking at the occasion, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State who was represented at the occasion by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ibrahim Kashim, welcomed the ongoing review of the vertical revenue allocation formula, describing it as a welcome development. The governor applauded the federal government for the move to review the allocation formula and charged the participants to make useful contributions that will meet the yearnings and expectations of both government and citizenry.

Like this: Like Loading...