RMAFC unfolds software for training officials on revenue allocation

Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) is set to launch software to aid training on revenue allocation formula. The Commission’s Executive Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Shehu hinted at the plan in Abuja on Friday while announcing the takeoff of its maiden tooling programme. According to him, the tooling exercise is targeted at equipping selected officials in states and local governments across the country with an in-depth understanding and operation of the electronic platform that the Commission will use in data collection.

The RMAFC chairman further stated that the move was in pursuant to its mandate to review the indices used for the Horizontal Revenue Allocation Formula from time to time in line with the changing realities. He said the commission is deploying the latest information technology tools to minimize the human interface in indices data collection, thereby promoting objectivity, transparency, justice and equity in revenue allocation.

‘’Our constitutional role requires nothing less from us,’’ he said. Mohammed Shehu recalled that the Commission had earlier concluded and submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari a review of the vertical Revenue Allocation Formula. The review according to him is to be forwarded to the National Assembly for promulgation into law.

The RMAFC boss explained that the vertical Revenue Allocation Formula deals with the sharing of revenue among the three tiers of government while the Horizontal Revenue Allocation Formula involves distribution among states on the other hand and Local governments on the other. Shehu explained that officials from states and Local governments will take turns on a zonal basis to undergo the tooling exercise.

 

