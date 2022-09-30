RMD, Bisola Aiyeola, Mercy Aigbe star in Palava

Palava, a film starring Richard Mofe- Damijo, Bisola Aiyeola, and Mercy Aigbe, has gotten a teaser. Inkblot, the production company behind the family comedy, released a first look at the film’s star-studded cast. Palava follows the story of Osa Wonda (RMD), a high-life musician in the middle of a resurgence whose life and family is turned upside down when a scandal is revealed on the eve of his 60th birthday.

RMD is joined on the cast by Bisola Aiyeola, Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Linda Ejiofor Suleiman, Gideon Okeke, Beverly Naya, Beverly Osu, Jemima Osunde, Omawumi Megbele, and Neo Akpofure. Others on the cast are Chinedu Ikedieze, Segun Arinze, Buchi Ojieh, and Eniola Badmus. Naz Onuzo, co-founder of Inkblot Productions, while speaking on the project, said: “We feel that we worked with an amazing cast and crew led by Niyi Akinmolayan to create this beautiful family film. “Palava gives you everything you want in a movie – comedy, drama, suspense, rivalry, and lots of heart.” Niyi Akinmolayan, director of the film, added: “In Palava, we have on our hands an entertaining and artistic masterpiece that would appeal to film lovers.

“I am also glad to work with my Inkblot family and all the brilliant professionals featured in this production.” Palava is based on a screenplay written by Anee Icha and Chinaza Onuzo. It is Inkblot Production’s 20th film and another collaboration with FilmOne Entertainment. The film, it is understood, is set for a December 9 theatrical release.

