RMD has a secret fantasy at 60

Everyone at some point in their lives may get the opportunity to fulfill a fantasy that they have craved for all their lives which situation or circumstances deprived them from doing. Renowned Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo is excited that he would finally have the opportunity to fulfill his long time style fantasy.

 

It came as a big surprise to RMD’s fans on social media that his fantasy is to wear earrings on his 60th birthday coming up in a few weeks.

 

On his post on Instagram, the former Delta State commissioner said he wanted to wear the earrings when he turned 50 a decade ago but knew that it wouldn’t have been accepted by his Delta kinsmen. “I’ve always wanted to wear an earring for some time now.

 

I personally think they are so cool if you find the right one. When I was turning 50 I had threatened to wear one but I wasn’t too sure how the people of Delta state would feel about an earring wearing commissioner.

 

10 years later I still want to wear it. I will.” The ever stylish grandfather. and fashion influencer hinted that he will be turning 60 soon and has grown wings. He also asked those who have a problem with his decision to wear earrings that they are welcome to pay him visit at his home.

 

“I will be 60 in a few weeks, and have grown wings. I’m in my house, if you have a problem you know where to find me

