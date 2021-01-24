RMD is ‘Forever Young’ in FreshbyDotun style capsule

Iconic actor, Richard Mofe Damijo’s captivating and ageless personality is the ideal model for Nigeria’s men’s wear designer, FreshbyDotun’s New year grand entry collection titled ‘Forever Young’ .

The brand worked with the richest and finest fabrics to create the different designs in the collection, making the pieces ooze of extravagance.

Adorned in the elegant and timeless pieces from the Forever Young collection, RMD shows off the designer’s creations from head to toe effortlessly, making it all seem flawless and magnificent.

The collection which embodies creativity, quality and excellence with proper attention to details is created for every stylish man, both young and old who feels young at heart.

