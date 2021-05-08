RMD to Chair Lagos 9-Member Committee on Entertainment, Tourism

The Lagos State Government has inaugurated a Committee chaired by veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), to boost tourism and entertainment in the state. The committee was inaugurated by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, during the week at the Lagos House in Marina, citing that intervention and schemes by the state committee will boost and fund the sector most affected by the pandemic.

Other members of the committee from the entertainment industry include: Tunde Kelani, Mo Abudu, Kunle Afolayan, and Peace Anyim-Osigwe; while government representatives in the committee are Adebukola Agbaminoja, Ferdinand Tinubu, Taju Olajumoke and Mrs. Funke Avoseh.

Stating the essence of the initiative, Sanwo-Olu said: “The scheme is to support creative ideas of movie and entertainment producers, who are constrained by funds to bring their concepts into reality. This is a signpost of all pockets of intervention we have created for the development of creativity and the tourism sector.

This is with the belief that we can further raise the status of our creative output and commercialise the returns to a level where it can compete with Hollywood and Bollywood.” The governor also added that the state carefully selected five key practitioners in the industry to lead and be supported by four government officials to limit bureaucracy for the committee to achieve its objectives. He said the state wants to create entertainment and tourism business leaders who will use their creativity to enhance the market share of the sector.

