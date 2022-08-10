Road accident claims 4 in Delta

Four unidentified persons have been confirmed dead in a road accident involving a Toyota Picnic and a stationary truck loaded with cement in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The accident, it was gathered, happened after Ekiugbo-Ughelli junction by Hausa market and involved a Toyota Picnic vehicle loaded with adulterated diesel with two occupants and the driver on the East/West road.

Sources revealed that, the Toyota Picnic driver lost control due to excess speed at about 6:14 am on Monday and rammed into a stationary truck loaded with cement, killing its two occupants, the driver and one other male observing his early morning prayers.

“The two vehicle burst into flame and the deceased were burnt beyond recognition.” Another source alleged that, “The vehicle was being chased by Joint Taskforce Operatives when it lost control and ram into the parked truck, causing an explosion.”

Speaking on the incident, the Ughelli Unit commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), R.S 5.24, ACC. Ikechukwu Ken Okwo said, “What happened was that a Toyota Picnic coming from Warri end towards Ughelli was carrying diesel and because of the speed violation, hit a parked truck and went up in flames.

