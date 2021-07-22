Road accident claims 5 lives in Niger

… 3 others in critical condition

No fewer than five persons have died in a head-on collision along Kwakuti-Lambatta road in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.

The New Telegraph learnt that the accident, which occurred during a heavy downpour, saw villagers trooped out to rescue victims.

According to an eyewitness report, the accident which occurred on Thursday morning between 7am and 7:30am was caused by speeding involving two commercial vehicles during a heavy downpour.

The eyewitness said five persons died on the spot while three other persons who survived have been taken to the General Hospital in Gawu Babangida by men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The two commercial vehicles, a Golf 3 with the number KTU 506BK and a salon Mazda painted yellow were damaged.

All efforts to get the Public Relations Officer of the FRSC proved abortive as his number was out of reach.

