Road accident kills two Policemen in Ondo, eight injured

Two policemen on Tuesday lost their lives in an auto crash that occurred in Ondo State.

 

With the accident claiming the lives of the two policemen who were from the mobile unit of the Nigeria Police, eight others were said to have sustained serious injuries as a result of the fatal crash.

 

The lone crash occured along Oba-Ile -Airport road in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

 

It could not be confirmed if the affected policemen were returning to their base after performing electoral duties in the state.

 

According to eyewitnesses, the hilux van, which the mobile policemen were travelling in, somersaulted severally before hitting a pavement.

 

One of the eyewitnessed disclosed that accident was caused by overspeeding which led to loss of control on the part of the driver of the hilux van with number plate NPF 9557C.

 

Ondo Police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the accident but said he was yet to be fully briefed.

 

Spokesperson for the Ondo Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Omotola Ogungbawo, who also confirmed the accident stated that two lives were claimed in the accident with eight injured.

