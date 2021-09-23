Metro & Crime

Road accident: Obaseki condoles with families of victims, warns against reckless

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with families of victims of the ghastly road accident on Sakponba Road, Benin City, which reportedly claimed the lives of four persons on Tuesday. Chief of Staff to the Governor, Osaigbovo Iyoha, who signed the statement on behalf of the Governor, said the Governor is saddened by the unfortunate incident, noting that the loss of lives was regrettable.

According to him, “The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, is saddened by the unfortunate accident involving a tipper and two commercial buses in the Ogbelaka axis of Sakponba Road, which reportedly claimed the lives of four persons. The state government commiserates with the survivors and families of victims of the accident.” “The Governor has directed the Edo State Traffic Management Agency (EDTSMA) and security operatives to apprehend per-

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ondo: Man arraigned for defrauding job seekers of N1.7m

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

A 55-year-old man, Abayomi Ishola, has been arraigned before an Akure Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding job seekers of N1.7 million. About 20 people were said to have fallen prey to the suspected fraudster who claimed to specialise in helping people secure employment.   Ishola was arraigned by the police on a two-count charge of […]
Metro & Crime

Welders task govt on collapsed buildings

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian Welders’ Association has appealed to the government at all levels to patronise its registered members to reduce incessant building collapse. Its National Chairman, Comrade Pius Itama, who made the appeal at Ilepa, Ifo, in Ogun State, charged the government to help members of the association with funds in procuring machinery, so that they could […]
Metro & Crime

How suspect made N120m from internet fraud – Police 

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…recover building, cars worth N28.5m …as American woman held in hotel for 15 months rescued  The Force Headquarters, Sunday, said operatives of the Nigeria Police Cybercrime Unit, INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja, recovered a building, Toyota RAV-4 2015 model, as well as a Toyota Matrix 2002 model, from an internet fraud suspect, one Samson Inegbenosun, after his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica