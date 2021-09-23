Road accident: Obaseki condoles with families of victims, warns against reckless

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with families of victims of the ghastly road accident on Sakponba Road, Benin City, which reportedly claimed the lives of four persons on Tuesday. Chief of Staff to the Governor, Osaigbovo Iyoha, who signed the statement on behalf of the Governor, said the Governor is saddened by the unfortunate incident, noting that the loss of lives was regrettable.

According to him, “The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, is saddened by the unfortunate accident involving a tipper and two commercial buses in the Ogbelaka axis of Sakponba Road, which reportedly claimed the lives of four persons. The state government commiserates with the survivors and families of victims of the accident.” “The Governor has directed the Edo State Traffic Management Agency (EDTSMA) and security operatives to apprehend per-

