Road closure: Niger gives tankers, trailers 72-hour notice

… Faults FG over failed promises

The Niger State Government has issued a 72-hour notice to all articulated vehicles and their Unions plying the Lapai-Paiko road to find alternative routes or face the consequences after the deadline.

Making this known at a briefing, the State Commissioners for Works, Mamman Musa and that of Information and Strategy, Muhammad Sani Idris warned that: “As from today (Monday) the 11th day of October 2021, the Lapai-Paiko road would be closed to articulated vehicles.”

Mamman said the decision is to allow the contractor room to function optimally and deliver results in a timely manner and to the highest possible standard.

It should be recalled that on September 15, 2020, the Niger State Government closed down the Minna-Bida road to heavy duty vehicles to allow room for the reconstruction of the road.

According to the Commissioner for Information and Strategy: “The decision became necessary after the state government spent so much resources with the objective of rehabilitating the road but unfortunately, the over 2, 500 articulated vehicles plying the road daily reversed the gains made resulting in a waste of expended resources.”

Also, the Minna-Zungeru, Lapai-Paiko roads were closed alongside Minna-Bida road but after continuous pressure from the Federal Government with a promise to fix the Lambata-Bida road, the state government agreed to open the state-owned part of the Zungeru road.

“In, as predicted, in less than a month of opening, the road itself became un-motorable as it moved from manageable to completely unusable.”

He added that: “For over a year, the state government waited for Lambata-Bida road to be fixed by the Federal Government but nothing was done until only recently, precisely on the 24th September 2021.”

He added that, violators will be made to face the consequences that may befall them as their various unions and associations according to the government have been duly notified to inform their members.