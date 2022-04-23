Road crash: Ex Niger gov. Aliyu, Colleagues, others mourn AIT reporter

The African Independent Television (AIT) has lost its Niger State correspondent, Mallam Muhammad Danladi Ibrahim, to a ghastly motor accident on Thursday night in Minna. In a statement by the Correspondent Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Niger State chapter, signed by the Chairman, Mustapha Yakubu, and Secretary, Daniel Atori, the Ibrahim, was involved in an headon collision, with an over speeding Mercedes Benz car. Former governor of Niger State, Muazu Babangida Aliyu, also expressed his condolences to the family and journalists.

This is even as the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, Mary Noel-Berje, condoled with the family. The late AIT correspondent died of complications from the accident. According to the statement: “With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, we announced with the sudden death of a dedicated, hardworking and gentle colleague, Muhammad Danladi Ibrahim who passed away after a ghastly motor accident on Thursday in Minna”. Also, Noel-Berje, expressed shock over the sudden demise of Ibrahim.

