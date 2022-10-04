Metro & Crime

Road crashes claim 4 in Edo, 3 in Kaduna

Posted on

Road crashes claim 4 in Edo, 3 in Kaduna with Agency Report Four persons were on Friday killed in a road accident around the Uselu area of Benin City, Edo State. Two of the victims are suspected to be personnel of the Nigerian Army.

The two were believed to be at the Supply and Transport (S/T) Barracks for a course. Also in Kaduna State, three persons reportedly died in an accident involv-  ing a Toyota Corolla car.

The vehicle which carried six passengers was said to be heading to Kachia when it lost control and hit a culvert. The Benin City accident was said to have happened when the victims who were crossing the road were hit by an oncoming commercial bus as a result of brake failure.

When contacted, the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Lieutenant IK Bishir referred journalists to one Captain Aminu at the S&T Barracks, but the army personnel at the entrance  told journalists to contact Abuja for any information.

The Edo State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Henry Banamaisia confirmed the accident yesterday, attributing it to brake failure, but said he could not confirm if any of the victims were military personnel. He said “The accident happened late afternoon of Friday as a result of brake failure; the people were crossing the road when the vehicle ran into them. The vehicles involved were a commercial bus and an Audi car.

Two people died on the spot, three were rushed to the hospital and two of them later died.” When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor said he can only confirm that when work resumes because there are some parts of the administrative department of the police that would be on holidays and would only get details when work resumes on today.

In Kaduna, one of the surviving passengers, Rose Ademu said the accident was caused by over speeding. “I boarded this motor from Television Garage this morning, heading to Kachia. After Kajuru LGA, the driver was speeding, but he refused to listen to the plea of the passengers.”

Ademu said the driver lost control of the steering after Kufana, leading to the death of three, including passengers. The dead victims have been evacuated to the morgue, while the remaining injured victims are receiving treatment in a hospital in Kaduna.

 

