Road Less Travelled: Joint exhibition of recent paintings by Jombo-Ogboi, Olabode

A joint exhibition of recent paintings by Derek Jahyem Jombo-Ogboi and Olubankole Olabode — two of the most exciting young artists working in Nigeria today—recognised for successfully expanding boundaries less travelled by their peers, opened last Saturday at Omenka Gallery, Ikoyi, Lagos. Through the juxtaposing of their individual styles and formal concerns, the exhibition, titled ‘Road Less Travelled’ and featuring over 20 paintings, celebrates each artist’s underlying philosophy and unique approach to interrogating such pertinent issues as migration, identity, mythology and contemporary politics. Highlighting issues surrounding contemporary politics and recent history, as well as notions of identity and gender equality, mythology and cultural “ownership”, the exhibition, presented by Omenka Gallery, explores ideas of encounter and sues for social justice.

Both artists easily stand out from a crop of exciting young artists living Limitedand working in Nigeria today. As the director and founder of Omenka Gallery, Oliver Enwonwu, who is the curator of the exhibition noted in his curatorial statement titled ‘On Symbolism And Metaphors’, essentially a dialogue between two practices, the foundational premise is an empirical search for truth. “In the context of the exhibition, Jumbo-Ogboi’s compelling and enigmatic paintings are set in a historical context with occasional, transitory glimpses of the now as seen through parted curtains or voids in the architectural settings. His art is steeped in symbolism through which he expresses deeper meaning indirectly beyond just the figures he draws. His subjects range from heroes to animals, and landscapes. He typically imbues these subjects with deeper meanings of love or religion.

The deliberate and excessively distorted necks strike a balance between natural principles and the idealistic. For Jumbo-Ogboi, the neck symbolises adaptability and resilience in the face of increasing societal pressure.” According to Enwonwu who is a notable art historian, publisher, curator and artist as well as CEO of Revilo Company, publishers of Omenka magazine, “Olabode’s hybrid bodies answer the call of Jombo-Ogboi’s figures with an equal and opposite energy. Multi-faceted, they offer several possibilities for interpretation. He turns to the rich and ancient traditions of anthropomorphism in attributing human characteristics and qualities to animate or inanimate beings. “Here, animals like the starfish are immortalised, which having the body of a man, connects us to our more animalistic and instinctive nature — unencumbered by strict societal patterns of behaviour. At the same time, these anthropomorphism images develop in us an attitude of inner analysis and psychological introspection to contemplate our personal views and the artist’s perspectives on pertinent issues, concealed behind the spectacle of drama. Olabode’s painting also reveals another face of anthropomorphism in attributing human characteristics and qualities even to inanimate beings, as evidenced by his animation of such mundane objects as a Tetris cube.”

While recent developments in figuration on the continent and historically, have been subject to the confining parameters of realism, he added, “the figures in ‘Road Less Traveled’ are unbounded and untethered from considerations of setting. Jombo-Ogboi’s figures with their gracefully long necks wander the gallery as they please while Olabode’s subjects resist a framework to imply their expansiveness beyond the limits of the canvas. In all, ‘Road Less Travelled’ considers each artist’s deployment of symbolism and how metaphors have been absorbed and manifested through each practice to tell stories about their past and current experiences.”

The exhibition will run till Saturday 25. Jombo-Ogboi, born and raised in Benin, studied visual art at Yaba College of Technology. He draws influences from his birth and childhood in Benin, to address issues surrounding identity, ethnicity and status. His stylistic direction has also been shaped by the classical masters and their approach to the human figure. Painting primarily on canvas, he is similarly adept at graffiti and auditory mediums. In his painting, Jombo-Ogboi exhibits a calm academic realism finely blended with elements of the surreal.

Heavily laden with metaphors, his work is distinguishable by its complex layers of interwoven narratives, an exceptional approach to composition, colour, space and light as well as a deftness in capturing his figures with empathy. Jombo-Ogboi described the works he create as “idealistic yet academic,” adding that the key principle whenever he starts a painting is similar to the principle which governs nature.

“Generally, there must be a natural flow, but guided by balance (a proper structure), perspective, contrast, patterns and variations which bring about a certain rhythm that conveys and evokes the right emotions regardless of how much the viewer tries to deny or holdback their true feelings … just like a piece of well-composed music or dance. The application of these principles gives the viewer an open field to explore their personal life with emotions evoked by the painting,” he said. Olabode’s multi-faceted practice embraces primarily painting, calligraphy and illustration.

Born, educated and resident in Lagos, his formal training began with a stint at Universal Studios of Art, Lagos where he refined his drawing skills. He went on to earn a National Diploma in fine art from Yaba College of Technology (2015). Olabode explores a diversity of media ranging from pastels, graphite and charcoal to pen and ink, coffee, watercolour, oil and acrylic—the latter two being his most favoured. Also, a talented muralist, his work centres on the religious and socio-political. In promoting critical thought and engaging conversations, he employs satire as well as symbolic references as metaphors in addressing pertinent issues affecting Africa and her related diaspora. More recently, his body functions as the cynosure in paintings that at once become tools to interrogate, dismantle or reinforce often neglected societal values and knowledge systems. Omenka Gallery is a leading art gallery in Nigeria and Africa, representing a fine selection of established and emerging contemporary Nigerian and international artists working in diverse media.

With a particular focus on ensuring a sustainable presence for Nigerian and African art within a larger global context, Omenka regularly participates in major international art events like; Art Dubai, UAE; The Armory Show, New York; the Joburg Art Fair; Cape Town Art Fair; Cologne Paper Art; LOOP, Barcelona; the London Art Fair and 1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair, London. Omenka also offers to its esteemed clients a range of advisory services including appraisals, collections management, training and professional development, art finance, as well as industry reports and due diligence.

