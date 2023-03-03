News

Road Projects: Oyebanji Stresses Commitment To Make Residents Get Value For Their Money

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has said his administration would continue to ensure that government projects are in conformity with the high standards so that the people could have the best value for their money.

Governor Oyebanji stated this on Friday in Ado-Ekiti when he led some state officials on an inspection of road projects in some parts of Ikere and Ado-Ekiti.

Speaking with Journalists shortly after the exercise, the Governor said regular monitoring of projects is a strategy adopted by his administration to ensure that Ekiti people have the best value for their money and ensure that contractors work according to specifications.

While expressing satisfaction with the level and quality of work done by the contractors on the road constructions, the Governor said his administration would continue to serve the interest of all Ekiti people.

“Part of what we have built into our strategy is continuous monitoring of government projects to ensure conformity with standard and value for money, so once in a while, I go out myself to check on what contractors are doing to ensure that Ekiti people have the best of value for their money and like I use to say that we are just custodian of the resources meant for Ekiti people and the resources must be deployed in a way and manner that will serve the interest of the majority of Ekiti people and this will be a continuous exercise.

“I am impressed with what I have seen and I must commend all the contractors working on our roads and the Ministry of Works that supervise them and I just hope they can keep this up and move very fast before the rain sets in”. The Governor asserted.

The Governor, while interacting with some residents who trooped out to see him at Ikere, said his administration would continue to deliver on its campaign promises made to the people.

Oyebanji urged the residents to remain peaceful noting that we are all one in Ekiti.

The Governor equally used the opportunity to solicit support for all the 26 State House of Assembly candidates of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State come March 11, noting that with the emergence of the president-elect Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, all the National Assembly members and all the House of Assembly members, his administration would have enough support to perform excellently to deliver the dividend of democracy to the people.

