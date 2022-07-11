Road to NPFL: Alli Calls For Massive Support for Bendel Insurance

As Bendel Insurance prepare to host Ikorodu City FC in the Nigeria National League Week 20 fixture at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Wednesday,July 13,2022, the chairman of Edo State Sports Commission, Yussuf Alli, has called on sports loving Edo people, including ardent fans and supporters to come fill the Stadium to cheer their darling club to victory.

The Sports Commission boss made the call ahead of the club’s crucial fixture against Ikorodu Utd FC. A win for the Edo Arsenal will guarantee their promotion with two matches to spare. The ex International who is still basking in the euphoria of Insurance victory against their strongest foe, Gateway Utd, 4-0 last week craves for full capacity Stadium during the midweek tie.

The Benin Arsenals need just three points to seal her promotion ticket to NPFL and a win against Ikorodu Utd FC on Wednesday would guarantee that. “We are expecting a full house on Wednesday.

The fans have shown tremendous support and understanding this season and this match against Ikorodu will be fitting end to a glorious outing. “So we are calling on football loving Edo people to fill the Stadium on Wednesday, the players need an electric atmosphere to crown their promotion in style,” the record holding long jumper added.

The Chairman further disclosed that fans and supporters will as usual, go home with free matchday jerseys for keeping faith with the club.

