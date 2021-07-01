Road transport: IRU predicts bleak year for Nigeria, others

Following the severe impact by COVID-19 on global transport sector last year, the International Road Transport Union (IRU) has predicted a bleak year for road transport companies with high defaults and risks this year. IRU had reported that global road transport sector suffered revenue losses exceeding $1 trillion in 2020 from $679 bil-lion recorded in 2019, representing 18 per cent drop.

A report on global road transport sector, which was made available to New Telegraph, showed that more than 3.5 million road transport operators, represented by International Road Transport Union and its members on five continents, including Nigeria, were bearing an increasingly severe financial burdens, with worrying signs for the future.

The IRU in the report explained that revenue outlook for 2021 remained grim across the sector because road transport operators in all regions around the world were facing a high or very high risk of defaulting on loans. Consequently, the global road transport regulator says this means a deterioration in their creditworthiness, which in turn increases their cost of borrowing particularly for vehicles. The report indicated that financial strait confronting road transport firms worldwide was made possible because most countries have not implemented targeted measures that sufficiently support the commercial road transport industry.

Indeed, some government rescue packages have focused on facilitating loans, loan repayments and supporting workers. However, the report said only a few road transport operators were benefitting from these measures in Nigeria and the rest countries, and so urgent action is needed to reduce taxes and charges, as well as cash grants and flexible insurance policies.

IRU said: “When a company cannot repay its loans over time, nor cover operational expenses, it becomes insolvent or, in other words, goes out of business. Less business and a lack of return loads lead to higher levels of underutilization of commercial vehicles.

“With declining income, operators cannot pay ongoing invoices and charges. Three key indicators of insolvency risk taken together give a consolidated view for the coming year: fixed asset turnover, free cash flow and real revenue growth turning point.” In fact, the report pointed out that road transport, both passenger and goods, were severely impacted by COVID-19 due to transport restrictions put in place to mitigate the pandemic and overall economic downturn. While highlighting that of Nigeria, the report noted that negative impact of the pandemic on the transportation sector in the country could not be overemphasised as the transportation sector is an integral part of the economy. It said further that the transportation sector played an important role in the social and environmental aspect of the economy, which was adversely affected by the induced lockdowns caused by the pandemic.

