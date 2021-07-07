Road users accuse CDC of turning deplorable street into ‘ATM’

…we’re making progress, CDC Committee chair

Residents and commercial drivers in Adesan-Olu Community, in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, have called on the Community Development Committee (CDC) to fix the deplorable road or stop collecting tolls for its repair.

The angry residents complained that for over two years now the management, saddled with the responsibility of collecting money from commercial vehicles and residents to fix the road, have failed to do so and they should now account for the money they have collected so far for the project. It was learnt that a group, known as United Community Committee Road Maintenance (Unicorma), had also previously managed the road for seven years without remitting the money they realised for its repairs, before they eventually handed it over to another body known as ‘Adesan, Mowe, Road Committee’ (Ameroc) under the auspices of the Community Development Committee (CDC). But the CDC has also now been accused of misappropriating the toll they have been collecting from residents and commercial bus drivers in the community for the same road.

A commercial bus driver, who identified himself as Adekunle Wahab, said when he moved into the community five years ago, the road was in good shape. Wahab said when a different management was handling the road, the street was in good condition, but for over two years now a new body called CDC had taken over the toll collection all in the name of using the money to maintain the road. He said: “When I noticed there was no improvement on the road, yet they were still collecting money from us, even from people who come from outside probably to visit their relatives, friends or to attend functions.

“The most painful part of it all is that whenever it rains you wouldn’t find motorcycles or tricycle riders coming into the community, then you see people trekking long distances to their various houses, sometimes I always help stranded people at the bus stop whenever they are going home to avoid being robbed.”

Our correspondent also learnt that there was a time when the management of the Obafemi Owode Local Government came to inspect the road for possible take over and maintenance, but their visit came to naught – allegedly because those interested in making money from the road thwarted the move. Another commercial bus driver, who simply gave his name as ‘Joshua’, said if not because he had a building in the community he would have relocated to a better place. Joshua said when he moved into the community six years ago, and almost every week he always takes his car to the mechanic to change one thing or the other inside his vehicle.

“When I noticed the money I was spending on the vehicle was becoming unbearable, I decided to park my car at the Mowe Police Station in order to avoid spending money on repairs. Right from the Transformer Bus Stop right up to Oke-Iran and Abaren the roads are in bad shape. We want the government’s intervention so that they will save us from those who are extorting us.

“Those who are in charge of the toll collection have turned majority of us in the community to their Automated Teller Machines, because I see no reason why they have not been able to use the money they are collecting from us judiciously for years and make the road motorable. Some people have left their properties in the community and moved to better places. “How can the people we entrusted with the money now be using the toll for their own betterment, I believe God will not forgive them. If the road is in good shape, the business activities of the community would boom. Also, a journey that should not cost more than N100, motorcyclists will be demanding for N200 to N250. In a nutshell we are suffering in the Adesan-Olu Community,” he lamented. A motorcycle rider, Mr. Abdulahi Adewolu said in fairness the toll collectors do not collect money from them but alleged that they were not using the money they were collecting from commercial bus and tipper drivers for the repairs of the road, but rather for their own selfish interests.

“Adesan-Olu Community road is in a very bad shape, I personally don’t go to that area because of the road, I got my bike by paying in instalments, if the bike is faulty now, I wouldn’t be able to pay back that was why I don’t go there. But those who can afford to buy new bikes are going there. “To have an accessible road in the community, those who are managing the road should be disbanded and a new body inaugurated. However, the members of the new body must make them swear with Ogun (god of iron) – you will see that in six months’ time the road will be fixed. People don’t have the fear of God anymore.

Fortunately, the road leads to many communities, even to Ofada and Akute areas.” An elder in the community, who didn’t want his name in print, said the purpose of bringing the whole CDCs together under one umbrella was to have an improved road and drainage network in the community but the reverse has been the case. He said the purpose of bringing the CDCs together was to make Adesan Road motorable, but the aim has been defeated, because of poor management and accountability. “Nobody ever thought that those who are collecting the tolls from commercial vehicles and the residents of the community would ever turn us to ATMs, unfortunately, the money is now going into the pocket of some selfish individuals. The illegal fees they are collecting started about two years ago.

“There was no legal document or Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the parties involved before they started collecting their self-imposed money. Because of their greed they have succeeded in chasing away Okada and tricycle riders from the community. Whatever we do collectively or individually shall remain our legacy in life when we are no more.” A resident of Adesan-Olu Community, Mrs. Naimot Abdulakeem said there are some roads in neighbouring communities, like Ogunrun and OPIC, that were fixed by their CDAs. She said because of the bad road she usually has to trek from Mowe Bus Stop to her house in Abaren, another village that shares a boundary with Adesan-Olu, saying majority of the Okada riders she approaches decline to go because of the deplorable road.

“This is just to tell you the bad shape the road is and even if Okada riders wanted to come they would charge you exorbitant rates. Yet there is a man who always stays at the Atala Bus Stop collecting money from each vehicle that comes and goes out of the community, without anything to show for it. “They have subjected us to mental torture and serious hardship, God will punish those who are spending the money meant for the repair of the road. “This is what we are going through. Sincerely, if we blame the CDC we should also blame the state government which is not doing the needful by fixing the road,” she said.

An Okada rider who simply gave his name as Ade said the Adesan-Olu road is really in bad shape. He said when they bring passengers from Mowe Bus Stop to Adesan-Olu it costs N100 but now because of the bad road they no longer play the route in order not to spoil their bikes. “I preferred going to Berger in Lagos from Mowe, I knew it was risky, but it is better going to that Adesan-Olu Community.

If I work for one hour, my brake pad and chain will spoil because of the water on the road. We are now buying chains and sockets for N3, 500 instead of N1, 500 we used to before. Even brake pads that we used to buy for N1, 200, we are now buying for N2000. How much are we making?” When our correspondent visited the palace of the Baale of Adesan-Olu, Chief Tajudeen Adesan-Olu to get his reaction on the state of the road, he was said not to be on seat. When the CDC Chairman, Mr Gafar Adeyemi was contacted to comment on how they are spending the money, he said he could not give accurate details, except if all committee members were present but insisted they are making progress. Mr. Olusiji Adesanoye, the CDC Secretary, also said he could comment on how the money realised for the road has been spent.

“We have three communities managing the road, they are Mowe, Abule Egun and Adesan-Olu, and it was the three communities that formed the CDC, as for me I belong to the Adesan-Olu CDA and I have a Chairman in person of Mr. Ashaolu, it is only he that can talk on the matter and give you more clarification,” he explained.”

Like this: Like Loading...