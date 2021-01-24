Roads’ refund: We received only N27bn, not N38bn – Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State government at the weekend said it only received
N27 billion from the Federal Government as against the N38 billion approved in the middle of last year as refund for the road projects executed by the state.
The Federal Government, had during one of the Federal Executive Council meeting in June last year, said it had approved N148 billion which five states
spent on the reconstruction of some federal roads among which was Bayelsa State.
The breakdown of the funds according to report and their beneficiaries
were Rivers State, N78.953 billion, Bayelsa N38.040 billion, Cross River, N18.394 billion, Ondo N7.822 billion and Osun N2.468 billion.