Roads’ refund: We received only N27bn, not N38bn – Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State government at the weekend said it only received

N27 billion from the Federal Government as against the N38 billion approved in the middle of last year as refund for the road projects executed by the state.

The Federal Government, had during one of the Federal Executive Council meeting in June last year, said it had approved N148 billion which five states

spent on the reconstruction of some federal roads among which was Bayelsa State.

The breakdown of the funds according to report and their beneficiaries

were Rivers State, N78.953 billion, Bayelsa N38.040 billion, Cross River, N18.394 billion, Ondo N7.822 billion and Osun N2.468 billion.

But Governor Douye Diri, represented by his Technical Adviser on Treasury and Accounts, Timipre Seipulo during the monthly Transparency Initiative briefing held in Yenagoa for the month of November and December 2020, explained that the Federal Government had structured the refund process in the way that states have to wait for four to five years before they can access the full amount of the refunds.

According to him, for states that want their funds, it has to be discounted and as such the N27 billion that was announced by the government was the discounted amount from the N38 billion.

