Roadside petrol dealer sets varsity student ablaze in A’Ibom

A roadside petrol dealer has set fire on a student of an Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) identified as Enwongo Akpan after a minor argument.

It was gathered that the victim, who is a 200 level student in the Department of Philosophy of the school, bought N500 petrol from the roadside petrol dealer but it failed to ignite his generator after he poured it into the tank .

Not satisfied with the quality of the product, the victim approached the roadside petrol dealer for explanation believing that the petrol was adulterated leading to an argument between them.

An eyewitness, Idongesit Akpan, said in the course of  argument, the dealer collected the petrol, poured it on his victim and lit it which immediately engulfed the student in flames while others scampered for safety .

Continuing, Akpan said the victim was rescued by villagers and students who alerted the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Nse Essien as he was rushed to Mercy Hospital in Abak for immediate treatment .

 

