Arts & Entertainments

Roaring Lion ignites the stage in Lagos for Yuletide season

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

This is set for the stage production of Roaring Lion at the MUSON Centre, Onikan Lagos. Christmas Free Gift International Film and Theatre Ministry, Roaring Lion, tells the Christmas story amidst the backdrop of a community struggling to deal with the challenges of new viruses, vaccines, lockdowns, quarantines social distancing and a new world order. Written and directed by Ayotunde Yoloye, the play features veteran actress Banke Amole-Adams, Elijah Edet, Osei Matthew Okoduwa, Eric Amole-Adams and a guest appearance by Modupe Adeniran.

The performance will hold on December 26 and 27, 2022, two shows each day. The first three of these performances (both performances on the 26th and the 1.30pm performance on the 27th of December), according to the producers, are classified as silver performances and are open to the general public for free once they register to attend. Registration can be done online in advance at https://roaringlion.eventbrite. com or on arrival at the gate on the day. The last performance on 27th December at 4.30pm is classified as a gold performance and admission to this performance is strictly by invitation.

Roaring Lion tells the story of how Bamidele Lawson meets a girl online and seeks to take their relationship to the next level by arranging a physical meeting with her at Christmas. With an ongoing epidemic in the land that threatens to degenerate into a global pandemic, his mother is opposed to any such meeting and so Bamidele seeks the help of a friend to make it happen. However his perfect plan to meet Tonia slowly begins to unravel in a high stakes saga of lies, deceit and blackmail that threatens to consume him.

Free GIFT Ministry has emerged over the years as a model for high impact, well performed Christian plays and films that minister the profound truth of God’s word effectively. Their plays have been performed on stage over 1000 times nationally and internationally in Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa. It organises these iconic theatre performances three times annually – at Christmas, Easter and during the Independence week in October to create an atmosphere where edifying, inspiring and life transforming stage dramas can be viewed by the public during these festive periods.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Cultural significance of Ikenga on Igbo enterprise

Posted on Author Chinelo Janemaria Ilofulunwa

Culture is generally regarded as the people’s way of life. Edward B. Taylor described it as “Complex whole which includes knowledge, belief, Art, Morals, Law, Customs and Capabilities and habits acquired by man as a member of the society”.   It stems from accumulation of patterns of human activities which over time becomes a way […]
Arts & Entertainments

Mr. Macaroni slams Aisha Buhari

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Comedian and social media content creator, Mr. Macaroni, has criticised the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, over reports of the alleged arrest and remand in custody of Aminu Muhammed, an undergraduate student of the Federal University, Dutse. In June, Muhammed, a final year student in the Department of Environmental Management and Toxicology, put up […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘Strategic Turnaround’ book impresses top British professor

Posted on Author Our Reporters

“The book ‘Strategic Turnaround’ is a definitive case of successful high-level change management and essential insight into the maritime sector of an emerging maritime power,” according to Professor Chris Bellamy. He further posits “Dr Dakuku Adol Peterside’s book, ‘Strategic Turnaround’, showcases the radical reform of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica