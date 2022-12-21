Roaring Lion ignites the stage in Lagos for Yuletide season

This is set for the stage production of Roaring Lion at the MUSON Centre, Onikan Lagos. Christmas Free Gift International Film and Theatre Ministry, Roaring Lion, tells the Christmas story amidst the backdrop of a community struggling to deal with the challenges of new viruses, vaccines, lockdowns, quarantines social distancing and a new world order. Written and directed by Ayotunde Yoloye, the play features veteran actress Banke Amole-Adams, Elijah Edet, Osei Matthew Okoduwa, Eric Amole-Adams and a guest appearance by Modupe Adeniran.

The performance will hold on December 26 and 27, 2022, two shows each day. The first three of these performances (both performances on the 26th and the 1.30pm performance on the 27th of December), according to the producers, are classified as silver performances and are open to the general public for free once they register to attend. Registration can be done online in advance at https://roaringlion.eventbrite. com or on arrival at the gate on the day. The last performance on 27th December at 4.30pm is classified as a gold performance and admission to this performance is strictly by invitation.

Roaring Lion tells the story of how Bamidele Lawson meets a girl online and seeks to take their relationship to the next level by arranging a physical meeting with her at Christmas. With an ongoing epidemic in the land that threatens to degenerate into a global pandemic, his mother is opposed to any such meeting and so Bamidele seeks the help of a friend to make it happen. However his perfect plan to meet Tonia slowly begins to unravel in a high stakes saga of lies, deceit and blackmail that threatens to consume him.

Free GIFT Ministry has emerged over the years as a model for high impact, well performed Christian plays and films that minister the profound truth of God’s word effectively. Their plays have been performed on stage over 1000 times nationally and internationally in Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa. It organises these iconic theatre performances three times annually – at Christmas, Easter and during the Independence week in October to create an atmosphere where edifying, inspiring and life transforming stage dramas can be viewed by the public during these festive periods.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...