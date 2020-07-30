Robbed bank: Policeman, civilian injured as dynamite explodes in Oyo community

Following the armed robbery attack on a bank in Okeho Town in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State, a policeman and a civilian were again on Thursday injured at the scene when another explosion took place.

The State Police Commissioner, Mr Joe Enwonwu, had gone to make an assessment of the scene where three of the armed robbers were burnt to death by an irate mob and discovered the charred bodies of the four armed robbers in front of the gate of the old generation bank.

The mob, however, demanded the release of the two arrested armed robbers in the custody of the police, leading to a melee at the place Thursday.

In an account given to New Telegraph by the Oyo State Police Command Spokesperson, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, the robbers on Wednesday blew open the security door of the bank with dynamite. After gaining entry, they went for the strong room and made away with some cash.

Fadeyi said that the crowd that milled round the Police Commissioner remained with the policemen who had gone there to examine the equipment still left in the bank’s premises, while he was appealing to them to maintain a good distance to allow his men examine the premises, “but they remained adamant”.

In the course of the assessment, an unexploded dynamite went off in the process, injuring a policeman and a member of the angry crowd.

Consequently, Fadeyi said some of the mob attempted to attack the police officers but that the CP ordered his men to leave the scene to prevent the situation from degenerating.

According to Fadeyi: “The CP went early this morning for on-the-spot assessment of the robbery incident. He saw the suspects burnt near the bank’s gate. He discovered that four people were burnt. The security post of the bank was shattered with dynamite while a police sergeant was shot dead by the bandits. The CP entered and assessed everywhere. They took cash from the strong room but we can’t ascertain the actual amount.”

