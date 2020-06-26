Robber kills colleague in Ondo

An armed robber was yesterday shot dead by his colleague during a robbery operation at Okitipupa, headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State. The killing was said to be accidental while the robbers were trying to escape from the scene where they had gone to operate. It was learnt that the incident occurred when the two gunmen attacked a Point of Sale (POS) centre in Okitipupa after arriving on a motorcycle. After carrying out the operation, the female attendant at the POS centre alerted residents of the area when the robbers were trying to escape.

One of the suspects, on noticing the crowd chasing them, shot into the air to scare away the mob but was said to have accidentally shot his colleague with the bullet, shattering his skull. Policemen at the Okitipupa Divisional Headquarters later arrived the scene and recovered from the dead suspect, two guns, the stolen bags from the POS centre and the cloth suspected to belong to his fleeing colleague. Meanwhile, the body of the suspected robber has been deposited at the morgue of the State Hospital in Okitipupa by the police. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, said investigations had begun with the police on the trail of the fleeing robber.

