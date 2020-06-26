Metro & Crime

Robber kills colleague in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

An armed robber was yesterday shot dead by his colleague during a robbery operation at Okitipupa, headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State. The killing was said to be accidental while the robbers were trying to escape from the scene where they had gone to operate. It was learnt that the incident occurred when the two gunmen attacked a Point of Sale (POS) centre in Okitipupa after arriving on a motorcycle. After carrying out the operation, the female attendant at the POS centre alerted residents of the area when the robbers were trying to escape.

One of the suspects, on noticing the crowd chasing them, shot into the air to scare away the mob but was said to have accidentally shot his colleague with the bullet, shattering his skull. Policemen at the Okitipupa Divisional Headquarters later arrived the scene and recovered from the dead suspect, two guns, the stolen bags from the POS centre and the cloth suspected to belong to his fleeing colleague. Meanwhile, the body of the suspected robber has been deposited at the morgue of the State Hospital in Okitipupa by the police. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, said investigations had begun with the police on the trail of the fleeing robber.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Shi’ites protest killings in the North

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria otherwise called Shiites yesterday staged a peaceful protest in Kano to condemn the incessant killings in the country especially in Zamfara and Katsina states. One of the organisers of the protest conducted in Kano, a representative of the Academic Forum of the Movement, Aliyu Kabara (an engineer), said […]
Metro & Crime

Scores killed as bandits hit Katsina again

Posted on Author Our Reporters

More than 40 residents of Katsina have been killed in a fresh attacks by suspected bandits. A security source told online newspaper, TheCable that the attackers struck at Kadisau village in Faskari local government area of Katsina on Tuesday evening. The source said after storming Kadisau, they went from house to house, killing anyone in […]
Metro & Crime

Breaking!!!! Again, Lagos’ flood sweeps away 17-year-old girl

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

  Again, flood has swept away a 17-year- old girl, simply identified as Ayisat in at Alapafuja axis of the Surulere Low-Cost Housing Estate following downpour experienced through out Monday in some areas of the state.   Consequently, LASEMA has commenced a search and rescue operation for a missing teenager.     Confirming the tragic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: