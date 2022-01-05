Arts & Entertainments

Robbers attack actress, Kemi Afolabi, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Popular Yoruba movie actress, Kemi Afolabi was attacked by cutlass-wielding robbers at Arepo, Ogun State along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The actress disclosed this on Instagram as she narrated how she and her driver escaped.

According to her, they were attacked on Tuesday night while she was returning home from a movie shoot.

Afolabi, still traumatized by the incident, said she escaped with cuts in her hand and body and the windscreen of her car destroyed.

Her post read: “I’m in a state of shock! Traumatised!! I have not closed my eyes to sleep since yesterday.

“My driver and I were attacked by armed robbers at Arepo where I went to film while in traffic on our way back home yesterday

“They broke my windscreens, left my whole body with wounds and skin in pain because of the impact of the shattered glass which was forcefully broken while I was in the car.

“My arm was cut with cutlass, and they took my phones, belongings and ran off! Sadly my driver also took a hit to his head.

The actress went ahead to lament the increasing level of insecurity under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“I also experienced the highly poor insecurity state in Nigeria which has become a norm. No matter how much we scream and cry, it will always fall on deaf ears of those who govern us even when death is involved,” her post read.

 

