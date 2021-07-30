Robbers attack bullion van, injure three policemen in Ondo

Three policemen were injured yesterday when armed men attacked a bullion van in Ondo in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State. The robbery came two weeks after a bank was robbed at Ilara- Mokin, leading to the death of three people, among them a journalist, Mr. Olubunmi Afuye. But yesterday, sources said the robbers did not succeed with the attack as security operatives were positioned in strategic locations. This, however, caused panic among residents, who hurriedly closed their businesses for the day. A witness, Mr. Paul Iyiade, said the robbers did not succeed in the attack on the bullion van going to Akure from Ondo with money. According to him, the bullion van escaped but some of the policemen attached to the van were shot by the robbers. Iyiade said those injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Sources in the town said the policemen, who were positioned in strategic places, were shooting sporadically into the air to announce their preparedness to the armed robbers. The shooting made the people run helter-skelter in order not to be caught by stray bullets. Police sources at Yaba Division said no bank was robbed but a bullion van was attacked. They said the robbers escaped through the Ile-Oluji axis. The sources said men of the division had been deployed to forestall a possible robbery.

Like this: Like Loading...