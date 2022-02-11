Metro & Crime Top Stories

Robbers attack bullion van, kill 3 policemen, 2 others, injure 2

…one policeman killed, one robber also, body taken away –CP

There was pandemonium at the Idi Ape traffic light junction along Iwo Road, Ibadan yesterday when some dare-devil armed robbers trailed a bullion van belonging to a commercial bank, attacked it and killed three policemen, one private car driver and motorcyclists. The bullion van driver and another private car owner shot and injured in the process. The sad incident happened around 1.00 p.m in front of the Odua Shopping Complex at the intersection leading from Iwo Road to Ikolaba.

The robbers who were in a Sienna bus had been trailing the bullion van which was being escorted by a Toyota Hilux van from Iwo Road axis, and upon passing the major traffic light at the intersection of Iwo Road and Basorun, they started shooting at the bullion van, deflating its four tyres and killing the security operatives.

Residents of the area were thrown into panic for about 30 minutes until the robbers left with the money in the bullion van offloaded into the Sienna bus. The Police Commissioner, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko later visited the scene as the casualties and demonized security vehicles were towed away. Some eye witnesses said the robbers wore military uniforms with one standing at the traffic light intersection shooting sporadically to different directions, scaring away motorists, another was said to position himself at the junction leading to Ikolaba, while the third one was robbing the bullion van. “After they deflated the tyres of the bullion van with bullets, they rained bullets on the vehicle, shattering its glasses, but the driver was not hit being that the glasses are bullet-proof. The driver of the Sienna bus did a U-turn and reversed to the bullion van.

One of the robbers had shot the lock of the vehicle and forced it open. Then the sacks containing the money were offloaded into the Sienna car. While the robbery was ongoing, sporadic booming of guns was rocking the whole area. Panicky passersby and motorists were running for safety.”

 

