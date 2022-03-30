Metro & Crime

Robbers attack Nasarawa Govt vehicle, cart away unspecified amount of money

Armed robbers yesterday reportedly attacked and robbed a vehicle marked NSGH 15 belonging to the Nasarawa State Government and made away with unspecified amount of money. The incident is coming months afterarmedgunmentrailedandrobbed agovernmentvehicleconveyinghuge sums of money at the entrance of the ministry of finance headquarters at broad day light in Lafia. An eyewitness, who craved anonymity, told New Telegraph that yesterday’s incident took place close to a diverted road behind the Specialist HospitalinLafiaatabout12noon, leaving everyone that saw the incident in shock. The eyewitness said the armed robbersstoppedthevehiclewhichwas heading towards Shendam Road and swiftly snatched the car keys from the driveratgunpoint, openedthebootand removed two heavy Ghana -Must -Go bags, putthemintheircarandzoomed off unchallenged. Witness said the robbers pointed guns at him and other commuters at sight while carrying out their crime unchallenged. According to the eyewitness, “I was driving behind a car carrying government plate number, NSGH 15 and suddenly a tinted car drove speedily and stopped the car in front of me and masked gunmen came out pointing guns in all directions. One of them swiftly snatched the driver’s car keys and opened the boot and removed two heavyGhanaMustGobagsof money and put in their car and zoomed off.”

 

