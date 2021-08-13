Robbers disguising as beggars take over Lekki, Ajah, residents cry out

Residents of Lekki and Ajah areas of Lagos State are calling on the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to come to their rescue. The residents are unanimous in their cry to the government to evacuate all destitute from the area and ensure that enough policemen are posted to these areas to maintain law and order.

The cry for help followed repeated robbery attacks in the Lekki and Ajah axis. According to the residents, these suspected robbers pose as beggars to fool unsuspecting residents and then rob them. One of such victims, Tunde said he would never forget in a hurry the day he was mugged by a three-man gang in broad daylight.

The fateful day was a Saturday morning and as usual, he went on his routine early morning walk. At first, he thought the boys were the usual beggars that had become part of everyday life in the Ajah area. Tunde recounts his ordeal: “I was on my usual early Saturday morning walk along the Admiralty Way when these boys walked up to me. At first, I thought they were beggars, but one of them just pulled his shirt up and I saw a short gun tucked into his trousers. I froze immediately and feared I would be killed.”

He said he was lucky to be alive to tell his story, but he had to part with his expensive Apple watch, a Samsung phone, some cash and an ATM card, which he had with him. By afternoon of the same day, his account had been depleted to the tune of N300, 000. Tunde is not the only one with such an ugly experience. Chucks, who lives in the Jakande area of Lekki, needed weeks of therapy after his traumatic encounter with traffic robbers. He was on his way home from work, tired and hungry, but the traffic was not helping matters, as vehicles were restricted bumper to bumper. Chucks said: “I was tired and very hungry on that particular day.

The only thing on my mind was how to get home and eat. Traffic was terrible and hostile. I was suddenly jolted by a loud noise on the car window.” Chucks said he was scared but reluctant to wind down his window. Within that few seconds, several things raced through his mind. He remembered his wife, his little son and of course, his aged parents. “As all those things raced through my mind, I simply melted and rolled down the glass.

It was at that point that I realised I was not the only person the guys robbed on that particular night. They did their job without any hindrance and left just as they appeared.” Again, by the time the robbers left, Chucks and several of the motorists had been dispossessed of their valuables. Unfortunately, experiences like these have become an almost everyday affair. A resident, who pleaded anonymity for fear of retribution, listed the areas most affected to include Admiralty Way, Freedom Way, Jakande, Chevron, Ajah and Agungi among others.

The resident lamented the incursion into the area of many strange faces, who he claimed operate as beggars in the day and turn robbers at night. He and several other residents are shocked over the sudden turn of events in the once peaceful and serene neighbourhoods.

He noted: “It is indeed a big surprise that Lekki could turn to what we are experiencing these days. In the past, the mention of Lekki speaks volume about affluence and security. But all those have changed. Sometimes, when you walk around, you could mistake Lekki for Mushin or Shomolu. Everywhere you go, you see these hoodlums everywhere.” Another resident said: “I really don’t know why it is difficult for the government to evacuate these hoodlums from these areas.

The government simply needs to put in place a law prohibiting begging on the streets and peace will return. These boys hide under the guise of begging during the day, but at night, they rob people at will.” A resident, Abimbola Iyiola said: “From Jakande, around Shoprite, Mobil axis, Igboefon and VGC, these hoodlums who pretend to be beggars in the day cluster, but they are criminals in the night and some of them have been caught or sighted robbing innocent residents. The situation was not like this during Governor Babatunde Fashola’s administration.

It’s worrisome that security laxity is what these urchins are leveraging to make life unbearable for residents.” A former councilor in the area, who spoke in confidence, urged police authorities and other law enforcement agencies to embark on constant surveillance and patrol in order to flush out the hoodlums. He said: “Police and other minions of law enforcement agencies should step up surveillance and patrol of these neighbourhoods in order to put a check on these hoodlums and chase them away from our communities.”

