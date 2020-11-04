Robbers dispossess nursing mother of her car in Benin

A dare devil gang of robbers operating in the early morning hours of Wednesday on Sakponba Road in Benin, the Edo State capital, dispossessed a nursing mother of her car and zoomed off.

The incident happened along the Murtala Mohammed Way, popularly known as MM Way, end of Sokponba Road.

Activities of armed robbers have crippled night life and other social and economic developments in the capital town and adjoining areas in recent days.

Members of the gang of robbers had swooped on the nursing mother and her car and dragged the occupants out before they fled with it to unknown location.

A man in white native dress, was later seen bringing out a baby wrapped in a white shawl from the back of the car, while an elderly woman, believed to be the grandma of the baby, stood a few metres away but looked confused.

It was learnt that a member of the gang had pushed out of the car the nursing mother, who went on her knees, pleading that she just put to bed.

“I beg I newly born, I beg I newly born,” she pleaded in Pidgin English while the robbers paid no attention to her.

Bystanders, who witnessed the operation were helpless and did nothing to rescue the woman.

Like this: Like Loading...