Robbers hijack bullion van in Delta, cart away undisclosed amount

Armed robbers have allegedly attacked a bullion van belonging to a yet to be disclosed bank.

Reports say the bullion van was successfully robbed while the robbers carted away an undisclosed amount along Otor-Owhe on the Ughelli-Asaba dual carriageway in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The robbers were said to have shot sporadically at the windscreen of the vehicle conveying the cash.

It could not be ascertained if there was any casualty while efforts to reach the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, are yet to go through as the phone was switched off at the of filing this report.

