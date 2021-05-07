Metro & Crime

Robbers hijack bullion van, kill two cops in Ondo

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

Like a scene from a Hollywood movie, armed robbers yesterday ambushed a bullion van conveying money on the Akure- Ondo Road, Ondo State, killed two people and stole an unspecified amount of money. Some of those injured, security sources said, included a Chief Security Officer (CSO) to one of the government agencies in the state. He was on his way to Akure, when he was caught in the robbery incident. Some of the residents of the community also got injured while running away from the hail of the bullets of the robbers who operated without resistance.

The incident, according to sources, occurred between Ireje and Bolorunduro junction in the Ondo East Local Government area of the state. The junction, which is bump-invested, has been notorious for bullion van hijack as three of such incidents had occurred there in the past.

The source said the heavily armed robbers rode in a Lexus car, ambushed the bullion van conveying money from Ondo town to Akure and shot some people, including passers-by. A security source said the robbers operated for about 30 minutes.

They successfully brought the bullion van to a halt, carted away cash and fled into the bush. However, it could not be ascertained if the policemen, who were on escort duty with the bullion van, were part of those injured during the shootout with the robbers. It was learnt that the robbers demobilised the two escort vehicles accompanying the bullion van so that they could not pursue them. The state Commander of Amotekun Corps, Mr. Adetunji Adeleye, said three people were shot but rescued one of them to the hospital. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Tee Leo Ikoro, said the armed robbers had gone before security men got to the scene. He added that detectives were on the trial of the robbers and commenced an investigation into the incident.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Covid-19: Again, LASEPA seals restaurants, bars others

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Amuwo-Odofin shuts four markets     Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed Farms City on Admiralty Way, Lekki and Ajah Quilox Pool and Bar at the Ajah area for contravening COVID- 19 protocols.   This was as the Amuwo- Odofin Local Government Area of the state also shut down four markets for non-compliance […]
Metro & Crime

Decomposing body of kidnapped American based Nigerian found in forest in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu,

The decomposing body of the kidnapped American based Nigerian, Prince Dennis Eloniyo, from Fugar in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State was found in a forest along the Benin-Lagos Expressway on Wednesday. Eloniyo was kidnapped on Saturday along with three other persons (two male and a female) in a chartered Sienna bus on […]

 Kagara students
Metro & Crime

Kagara kidnap: What bandits told us, by students

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

…‘abductors pay informants huge sums of money’     A few days after their release, students of the Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State, have revealed secrets they gathered about the bandits while in captivity.   One of the students, Suleiman Lawal, yesterday said the bandits claimed there was no way they could succeed in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica