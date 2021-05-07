Robbers hijack bullion van, kill two cops in Ondo

Like a scene from a Hollywood movie, armed robbers yesterday ambushed a bullion van conveying money on the Akure- Ondo Road, Ondo State, killed two people and stole an unspecified amount of money. Some of those injured, security sources said, included a Chief Security Officer (CSO) to one of the government agencies in the state. He was on his way to Akure, when he was caught in the robbery incident. Some of the residents of the community also got injured while running away from the hail of the bullets of the robbers who operated without resistance.

The incident, according to sources, occurred between Ireje and Bolorunduro junction in the Ondo East Local Government area of the state. The junction, which is bump-invested, has been notorious for bullion van hijack as three of such incidents had occurred there in the past.

The source said the heavily armed robbers rode in a Lexus car, ambushed the bullion van conveying money from Ondo town to Akure and shot some people, including passers-by. A security source said the robbers operated for about 30 minutes.

They successfully brought the bullion van to a halt, carted away cash and fled into the bush. However, it could not be ascertained if the policemen, who were on escort duty with the bullion van, were part of those injured during the shootout with the robbers. It was learnt that the robbers demobilised the two escort vehicles accompanying the bullion van so that they could not pursue them. The state Commander of Amotekun Corps, Mr. Adetunji Adeleye, said three people were shot but rescued one of them to the hospital. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Tee Leo Ikoro, said the armed robbers had gone before security men got to the scene. He added that detectives were on the trial of the robbers and commenced an investigation into the incident.

