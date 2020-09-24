Robbers invade church, rape teenage girl, shoot another

Armed robbers yesterday invaded an Assemblies of God Church in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State and raped a teenage girl. The robbers reportedly shot another girl on the lap while resisting rape. The church, located at Azuiyiokwu, is under construction. Youths belonging to the drama wing of the church were said to be having an all-night rehearsal in preparation for a drama programme of the church scheduled for Friday when they were attacked. The attack was said to have occurred between 1am and 2am.

The hoodlums also carted away some equipment belonging to the church while some members of the drama group fled when the robbers invaded the church. When our correspondent visited the church, the pastor in charge was not available, but some elders of the church confirmed the report. They, however, pleaded for time to gather all the necessary information on the incident.

“What you heard is true. We were called this morning to be notified on the incident. However, we will not be able to give you all the details you require now. Our pastor, who is in charge of this place, is not available now. He stayed awake all through the night that this thing happened and he is down now.

“You can come back in two days’ time so that we would have been properly briefed, and we along with our pastor, would give you the accurate information. “However, the matter has been reported to the police while the girls have been taken to hospital for treatment,” one of the elders told our correspondent Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, could not be reached on her phone number at press time. She was said to be outside the state on an official function.

