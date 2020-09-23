Robbers invade church, rape teenager, shot another

Armed robbers on the early hours of Wednesday invaded one of the Assemblies of God churches in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, and raped a girl inside the church.

The hoodlums reportedly shot another girl on the laps while she was trying to resist also being raped.

The Assemblies of God church where the incident occurred is under construction and is located at Azuiyiokwu in the capital city.

Youths belonging to the drama wing of the church were said to be having all night rehearsal in preparation for a drama programme scheduled for Friday, when they where attacked by the hoodlums.

The attack was said to have occurred between 1.00 and 2.00am.

The hoodlums also carted away some equipment belonging to the church during the attack

Other members who were in the church for the same programme were said to have fled for safety when the robbers struck.

When our correspondent visited the church, the pastor in charge was not available, but some elders of the church confirmed the report, but pleaded for time to gather all the necessary information on the incident before speaking.

