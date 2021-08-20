Metro & Crime

Robbers kill, burn POS operator after robbing him of N4m in Ogun

Posted on 2021-08-20 Author Olufemi Adediran and Ola

…Kill another in Sapele, cart away N2m

The Ogun State Police command have arrested four members of an armed robbery syndicate who allegedly robbed a Point of Sales (POS), operator, Abiodun Odebunmi, of N4million, killed him and burnt his corpse. The suspects allegedly lured the victim to Ojuore area of Ota in Ogun State for a POS transaction of N4 million, where they hacked him to death. This is even as armed robbers on Tuesday night killed another POS Opaterator, Mr. Kelly Onomor after he was robbed of N2 million at his POS stand in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) of the Ogun State command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed the Ojuore incident to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the suspects: Kehinde Saliu Jelili, aka, Oluomo, Abiodun Akinola, Johnson Fakeye and Jamiu Akinola, specialise in robbing and killing POS and Uber operators.

Oyeyemi said the suspects were arrested following a complaint lodged at Onipanu Divisional Headquarters on the April 18, 2021, by one Aanu Salaudeen, an employee of the victim. The complainant told the police that she is a POS attendant to one Abiodun Odebunmi, a POS operator, and that her boss left his office at Aparadija the previous day, to meet a customer with a cash sum of N4million to be used for POS transaction.

She stated further that the said Abiodun Odebunmi didn’t return home, and all calls made to his line has not been going through. According to her, they had earlier done a transaction of N1.5 million with the person who invited his boss the previous day, and that it was the same person, who called his boss to meet him at Ojuore to do another POS transaction of N4million. Following the report, Oyeyemi said, the policemen at Onipanu commenced investigation into the sudden disappearance of the man. He said, their efforts paid off when the dead and burnt body of the victim was discovered in an uncompleted building at Arobieye area of Ota without trace of his assailants.

Oyeyemi said that, the case was transferred to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and intelligence department on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun. In Sapele, Onomor was attacked at his POS shop along Cemetery by Ogodo road in Sapele by unknown gunmen, who demanded he hand over the money to them. He was said to have been shot in the head while trying to escape from the gunmen with the money and later died at a private clinic.

