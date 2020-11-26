Robbers kill businessman in Sokoto

Suspected robbers have shot dead a businessman, Obinna Egbochu, at Sabaru, Tamaje area of Sokoto in Sokoto State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muhammad Abba Sadiq, said investigations into the matter were on. Wife of the deceased, Mrs. Chka Obinna, said the gunmen invaded the residence of the prominent Sokoto businessman, Egbochu, on Sunday night. The robbers killed Egbochu and made away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Also, a family member of the deceased, who spoke on the grounds of anonymity, disclosed that the gunmen, who were five in number, invaded the residence about 2.28am and left about 3.15am without any intervention from the security operatives.

He said: “The gunmen shot, many times, at the deceased who was a businessman in Sokoto Old Market and a father of five till he passed on and they made away with huge sums of money.” The gunmen were said to have broken into the house through the fence after cutting barbed wires used to secure the house, then broke a window to gain access into the main building. Family members of the deceased urged the government to do double efforts to curb insecurity in the state as well as Nigeria at large.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Sani Kaoje, said his command was making frantic efforts consistently towards ensuring improved safety of lives and property in the state. Meanwhile, the command called on the people to henceforth desist from keeping large sums of money in their private spaces, especially during the Yuletide, to check possibilities of robbery attacks.

Kaoje asked residents to freely engage in their lawful businesses w i t h o u t fear, as the command had emplaced strate gic security detachments aimed at ensuring a crime-free state.

Like this: Like Loading...