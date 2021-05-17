Robbers kill guard, snatch two vehicles in Ogun

Police have arrested a suspected armed robber, Henry Obe, whose gang shot and killed the security guard of a warehouse in Sango- Ota area of Ogun State. It was learnt that after the robbers had looted the warehouse, they also snatched two vehicles from different locations in the area.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the suspect was arrested on Saturday.

The PPRO said Obe was arrested when the police engaged his gang in a gun duel while trying to flee the scene of the robbery. Oyeyemi said the police at the Sango Divisional Headquarters received a distress call that the robbers were operating in the Ipamesan area of Sango-Ota and that they had already burgled a warehouse in the area. He said: “Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the division, CSP Godwin Idehai, quickly mobilised his patrol team and moved to the scene.

“On sighting the policemen, the robbers, who had snatched two vehicles from

different locations, took to flight, but they were hotly chased by the policemen. “On getting to the Joju area and realising the determination of the patrol team to subdue them, they (robbers) decided to engage the policemen in a gun battle.

“But due to the superior firepower of the policemen, they abandoned the two robbed vehicles, a Lexus RS 330 with registration number FKJ 691 FW snatched from one Dosumu Kazeem, and a Toyota Matrix with registration number MUS 835 FW snatched from one Ibrahim Lateef and took to their heels.

“The team pursued them and one of the robbers, later identified as Henry Obe, was arrested in the process. “It was later discovered that the hoodlums had shot a guard attached to a warehouse owned by one Yinka Oduwale, before breaking into the said warehouse to loot it.

“The guard was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.” Oyeyemi listed items recovered from the suspects as one long gun, 41 laptops, two DVD players, two phones, three tablets gadgets, one Lexus RS 330 with registration number FKJ 691 FW and Toyota Matrix with registration number MUS 835 FW.

The PPRO added that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation.

