Robbers kill one in Ondo bank robbery

Prominent monarch shot dead

Armed robbers yesterday laid siege to Ode-Irele, the headquarters of Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State and raided a bank. This occurred as gunmen killed the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi, in Ondo State. The robbery occurred hours after the visit of the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to the state. A witness said the bandits, numbering nine, invaded the old generation bank about 4.10pm and carted away an undisclosed amount of money.

The robbers, according to the witness, gained entrance into the bank, after using explosives to blow the bullet-proof door and spent over 45 minutes for the operation. The witness added that one person was killed by stray bullets and his body had been taken to the mortuary. “After the operation inside the bank, the robbers started shooting sporadically to scare people away and to ease their escape. As they were shooting, stray bullets hit some people. Many others were injured while trying to run for safety,” the witness added. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Tee- Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident.

He said: “I heard it but the DPO (Divisional Police Officer) in the town is yet to give me the details.” Meanwhile, the monarch, Oba Adeusi, was shot by the bandits at Elegbeka area of Owo Local Government. The traditional ruler was on his way to his domain when the tragedy occurred. Adeusi was on his way from Akure, where he had gone to attend the Council of Obas’ meeting. A source said the monarch’s vehicle ran into the bandits who fired shots at his car because it did not stop.

He was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, where he died of gunshot injuries. At press time, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, were on their way to the town. The police were yet to react to the incident.

