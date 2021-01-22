Robbers kill POS operator in Aba

Robbers yesterday shot dead a Point of Sale (POS) money transaction operator, Mr. Victor igbokwe, in Aba, Abia State. Igbokwe, it was learnt, was once an official of a commercial bank before opening his POS shop at Number 98, Market Road, Aba. Witnesses said the incident occurred at 10.30am and sent many business operators running for their lives. Four armed men, who rode on a tricycle otherwise called Keke NAPEP moved straight to Igbokwe’s POS shop, shot at him, collected his money and zoomed off. One of the witnesses said the shooting caused panic among business operators around, who fled and left Igbokwe in a pool of blood.

The witness added that Igbokwe managed to drag himself out from his shop and was calling for help while bleeding profusely, but got no help. He added that by the time help could come his way, Igbokwe had already lost a lot of blood because everyone around ran away for fear of losing their lives. The witness said that Igbokwe was confirmed dead by a doctor when he was taken to a hospital on Azikiwe Road. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident. Ogbonna said the police suspected that incident could be a murder case, not just armed robbery because of the circumstances surrounding the killing. He, however, urged residents not to panic, as investigations were on to unravel the true nature of the incident and to bring the culprits to boo

