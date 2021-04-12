Robbers kill two, accident claims three in Ondo

It was a black Sunday in Ondo State yesterday when armed robbers killed two security men at a popular filling station in Akure.

Also, three passengers died while three others sustained injuries in a motor accident on Ondo-Ore Road in Odigbo Local Government Area.

A witness said the lone accident occurred about 7am yesterday. The witness told journalists that the vehicle was travelling to Akure when it crashed. He said that the vehicle was on high speed before the driver lost control.

Three others, who sustained injuries, were rushed to a nearby hospital. In the Akure incident, two security guards working with a filling station on Ondo Road were killed by suspected armed robbers.

One of the filling station’s supervisors, Mr. Buhari Ashiru, told journalists that a 45-year-old man, Israel, and another security man were found drenched in a pool of blood about 5.30am yesterday when other worker resumed duty.

Ashiru explained that one of the security men, a 28-year-old man, had just spent two days at the filling station.

The supervisor disclosed that the perpetrators attempted breaking into the filling station’s safe inside the store but were unsuccessful. Ashiru added that the security guards’ bodies were evacuated by the police.

