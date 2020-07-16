News

Robbers’ letter: Ebonyi police command is ready – PPRO

Posted on

Police in Ebonyi State yesterday told robbers planning to attack Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Area that it would boomerang. The police said they would not allow criminals to hatch their plans in the ancient city. Robbers reportedly wrote to the community, notifying the residents of their planned visit.

The robbers also wrote to one of the old generation banks in the area. The said letter to the community and the bank is causing panic in the area. But the police said any attempt by criminals to attack the area would be vehemently resisted.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, stated this while reacting to the said letter. She said: “Whether the letter is known or unknown, every incident of crime will be tracked and tackled by the State Police Command.

“We are working in collaboration with other security forces, including vigilantes, to track down hoodlums and anybody that wants to cause confusion in the state. “We want to warn them to steer clear of Ebonyi State. Whether the plan is real or fake, it must boomerang. No kidnapping case in Ebonyi has lasted beyond three hours, because we have a network of policing, even down to the local government and community levels. “The pressure from our men will not allow them to hatch their plans.

Ebonyi, I repeat, is not a safe haven for criminals. We are in collaboration with those that matter in the security architecture of the state. The members of the public should go about their normal businesses and report any suspicious movement or individuals to the police.”

Our Reporters

