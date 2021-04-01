Metro & Crime

Robbers raid bank,kill four in Delta

Fear gripped the residents of Issele- Uku, Delta State, as dare-devil armed robbers raided the branch of a first generation bank and killed four people. Issele-Uku is the headquarters of Aniocha North Local Government Area. The robbers injured several bank customers and operated unhindered for more than one hour.

The Tuesday evening robbery came barely a month after armed men hijacked a bullion van belonging to the same bank at Ubulu-Okiti/Ubulu- Uku, killed two people, one of them a police inspector, and stole millions of Naira. About three years ago, robbers attacked the same branch at Issele- Uku, snatched rifles, stole millions of Naira and wounded several bank customers. In the latest attack, the robbers stationed their members at strategic positions in the town, who were shooting sporadically, while other members invaded the bank.

Customers inside the banking hall, who were waiting to withdraw or deposit money, were held hostage for almost an hour while the gang members outside were shooting in the air to scare away people. A trader, said to be an indigene of Issele-Uku from Ogbeofu village, was shot and died on the spot. Two other victims died at the hospital, while many others sustained bullet wounds. The state Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said three people died during the attack. However, a source said more than seven people died after sustaining bullet wounds.

“Unfortunately, throughout the one-hour operation, the DPO and officers from Issele- Uku Division were nowhere to be found,” the source said. Another source claimed the robbers were at the police station to notify the DPO that they were in town but he fled. “Operation Delta Hawk ignored several distress calls when they were phoned. They did not respond until the robbery operation was over,” the source said. At press time, it was difficult to ascertain the number of those who sustained gunshot injuries as well as the amount of money stolen.

