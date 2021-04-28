Robbers raid Ebonyi bank, steal money

Armed robbers yesterday invaded a commercial bank at Onueke in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and carted away a yet-tobe- disclosed amount of money. A source said the gunmen entered the popular Onueke Park after their operations at the bank where they had an encounter with policemen. “I was in an event when one of my staff called me and said she could not come out that they were robbing in the bank close to our office. “When I left the event and went to the park, the armed robbers came there and policemen also arrived at the park, as if they had information of what was happening.

“They engaged the policemen in a gun duel and later left. “As I’m talking to you, the police did not arrest anybody. The town is now deserted because the incident. “It was after the police left that I came out from my hiding and left the park,” the source said. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, denied knowledge of the attack. She said the command was yet to get the information on the attack.

