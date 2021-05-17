Metro & Crime

Robbers raid fuel station, kill one in Ondo

Armed robbers at the weekend shot dead a man during an attack on a filling station in Akure, Ondo State.

 

The robbers, who raided the popular filling station, Damorotex Petrol Station, on Oda Road, Akure, on Saturday night, operated for a few minutes without response from security agencies.

 

A witness said the robbers, numbering about four, arrived at the filling station on two motorcycles. The witness added that the robbers shot sporadically into the air before heading into the manager’s office.

 

According to him, the bullet hit one person. The robbers were said to have made away with an undisclosed amount of money. Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tee-Leo Ikoro, said no one died during the attack.

 

Ikoro, who promised that the robbers would soon be arrested, said the Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, had mandated the tactical police team in the command to apprehend the perpetrators.

 

Urging the public to always avail the police accurate and prompt information, the PPRO said such a move would enable the police to nip crime in the bud.

