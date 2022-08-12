Robbers raid Hafiz Saka Oyetoro’s home, demand N20m

Hafiz Oyetoro, the comic actor better known as Saka, was robbed by armed robbers recently. Confirming the incident in a Facebook post, Kehinde Soaga, Oyetoro’s friend, said the robbers broke into the comedian’s residence in Abeokuta fully armed after disarming his security guards. According to him, the robbers came in with a point of sales (POS) machine during the raid. He said they also demanded a sum of N20 million or he would be killed. Soaga further stated that no life was lost, adding that Oyetoro and his family are fine.

“I’ve received my Calls and msg today. “SAKA” Hafiz Oyetoro is safe and okay. It’s true that Hafiz Oyetoro’s home was attacked by dare-devil armed robbers overnight this Monday 8th Aug 2022,” he wrote. “The robbers broke into his home at about 2 am heavily Armed with Pump action guns, matchetes, breaking tools. His security guards were tied down.

Three other houses on the street were robbed with more devastating effect. “They broke the burglary proof and went straight to him demanding for N20M or his life, threatening to kill and destroy. He begged and pleaded. They later came down to N3m which he said he doesn’t have. They dazed him with a resounding slap. “The armed robbers packed all android phones, iPhones laptops and all available cash in the home and also collected all ATM Cards. “The robbers came with POS to empty money in accounts. Saka’s security guards were demobilised while the guards of his neighbors were not too lucky as they were shot several times in the arms. “We thank almighty God for Saka’s Life and his family and neighbors. Thankfully nobody died in this incidents, he’s doing fine.”

