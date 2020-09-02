Metro & Crime

Robbers raid MKO Abiola’s house, cart away jewelries

Some suspected armed robbers on Wednesday invaded the house of Late MKO Abiola and carted away some valuables.
Some of the valuables reportedly stolen by the robbers included jewelries and other items.
New Telegraph learnt that the suspects scaled the fence to gain access into the compound and entered through the kitchen into the apartment.
However, some of the suspected robbers linked to the attack have been arrested and handed over to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Lagos State Command.

