Robbers snatch car, kill owner in Kano

Police have arrested two men for snatching a car and killing the owner in Kano State. The police also recovered the car, which was snatched about 10pm on Saturday on Zoo Road, near Shoprite Mall

 

The robbers shot the driver, Isa Hassan Abubakar of Rijiyar Zaki Quarters, after forcing him out of the car. A witness said the robbers were shooting sporadically into the air to scare people away before they descended on the 50-year-old Abubakar in his white Toyota Vibe car.

 

“When the gunshots rend the air, people around the Shoprite Mall and Al-Hamsad Tower started running helterskelter. “During the commotion, I saw the gunmen approach the guy in his car, forcibly removed him from the vehicle and fired a shot at him. He fell to the ground and the attackers zoomed off in the vehicle,” the eyewitness, who preferred not to be mentioned, said.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the police had rushed to the scene after hearing gunshots. He added that on arrival, they chased the gunmen, who eventually abandoned the snatched vehicle and ran away.

 

Kiyawa added that the police also rushed the victim to the hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

 

The PPRO disclosed that two of the suspected robbers were apprehended while investigations were ongoing.

