Robbers snatch nursing mother’s car in Edo

Robbers yesterday dispossessed a nursing mother of her car on Sakponba Road in Benin, Edo State. The incident occurred on the Murtala Mohammed Way, popularly known as MM Way, end of Sakponba Road. Attacks by armed robbers have crippled nightlife and other social and economic activities in Benin at its environs.

Yesterday, the robbers swooped on the nursing mother in her car and dragged the occupants out before they fled with the vehicle. A man in a white native dress was said to have brought out the victim’s baby wrapped in a white shawl from the back of the car, while an elderly woman, believed to be the baby’s grandma, stood a few metres away but looked confused. It was learnt that a member of the gang had pushed off the nursing mother, who went on her knees, pleading that she just had a baby.

“I beg I newly born, I beg I newly born,” she pleaded in Pidgin English, but the robbers paid no attention to her. Bystanders were helpless as they did nothing to rescue the woman. The robbers later jumped into the car and drove off towards MM Way.

